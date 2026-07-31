The United States government published a list of health conditions that could lead to visa rejection for foreign applicants in 2026

The US said the conditions fall under communicable diseases that may pose a threat to public health

Four specific medical conditions appear on the list, and the US government explained the reasoning behind the policy on its official website

The United States has made clear which health conditions could stand between a foreign national and an approved visa in 2026, publishing the details on its official government website.

According to the US government, the rules were established to protect public health. Specifically, the conditions flagged fall under the category of communicable diseases, which American immigration authorities treat with particular caution during the visa screening process.

US explains 4 medical conditions that may lead to visa rejection. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/MediaNews Group/Helen King

Source: Getty Images

Medical conditions that could affect US visas

The US government identified four health conditions that may result in a visa rejection for foreign applicants:

- Gonorrhea

- Leprosy

- Syphilis

- Tuberculosis

Any applicant found to have one or more of these conditions during the medical examination required as part of the visa process may be deemed inadmissible on public health grounds.

Why the US rejects visa applicants

The US government explained the rationale on its official website, stating that applicants with communicable diseases may be turned away if those conditions meet certain risk criteria.

The website reads:

"Communicable diseases that may pose a public health emergency of international concern if they meet one or more of the factors listed."

The policy places these conditions alongside other inadmissibility grounds reviewed during the standard medical evaluation that most immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants must undergo before a final decision is made on their application.

UK warns student visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) advised student visa applicants to regularly check their email inbox and junk folder after submitting their applications.

The agency warned that requests for additional information may be sent by email, and failing to respond quickly could delay a decision on the visa application.

Source: Legit.ng