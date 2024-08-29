It felt like an unwanted breakup for a lady who could not land a permanent visa as she had to return home after eight years in Australia

The unhappy lady said she really loved Australia and tried to romanticize everything it had to offer

She tackled the country for making it difficult for people like her to stay back despite not doing any wrong

A lady, @yasshappylife, who lived in Australia for eight years, announced on TikTok that she was leaving the country.

An emotional @yasshappylife shared a short clip where she held her luggage and made faces for the camera.

She had a lengthy write-up that accompanied her video. In the write-up, she poured out her heart about how she felt about her inability to get a permanent Australian visa.

Speaking about leaving Australia because she could not get a permanent visa, @yasshappylife said it felt like a breakup she never wanted.

According to her, she romanticised herself with everything Australia had to offer and loved the country, yet was not given the legal means to stay back. She wrote:

"Why I have been quiet on her is because a lot has been happening. I have had to pack up my whole life and move back home and give up on my dream life after 8 years.

"The last weeks I have been trying to smile through the tears, but I am still trying to comprehend how everything has changed.

"It feels like a breakup I never wanted to happen ❤️‍🩹 I think everybody on here could see how much I loved this country and how I tried to romantisize everything it had to offer , but there is just one thing I hate about it and that’s how hard they make it for some people to stay that don’t do anything wrong, work their ass.es off and contribute to society. @Australia why?"

Watch her video below:

The lady's video elicited emotional reactions

Yusra | Skin Nutritionist 💊 said:

"6 years in Canada, worked, paid taxes in an occupation in demand...and had to leave for the same reason. you are not alone, and you'll be just fine 😉."

Muhib Khan said:

"This honestly breaks my heart I honestly feel so bad! 8 years huge time. It’s my first year in Australia on a student visa and I’m not sure what will happen in future !"

Maria Varela said:

"People who haven't immigrated to another country (not just for a few months) don't understand how painful this is. I hope you find peace and are able to achieve your dreams ✨️."

bigbalangus said:

"Go to New Zealand and try getting one there. It's practically the same country and is not far to visit Australia."

paigefarrier8 said:

"I’ve been here 10 years and I still don’t have a permanent visa. It makes me so sad that I might have to do the same 🥲 we contribute so much why so hard to stay."

