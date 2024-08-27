Ehi Idibia, the first daughter of singer 2Baba and his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has gained admission into the university

Pero shared photos and videos of her daughter and siblings in the school and she made some prayers for her

The mother of four noted that God has been fighting her battles and should protect her daughter in school

Ehi Idibia, the first child of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has begun a new phase of her life.

She was admitted to the University of Connecticut, United States, and it was a joyful moment for her family as they saw her off to school.

Her mother posted lovely videos and photos of her in school and prayed that God would keep her safe, protect and guide her.

She noted that anything kept in God's care is safe and secure. Hence, she prayed that God would see her daughter through school.

The mother of four recalled when the Almighty stood for her and fought her battles against the odds.

Reactions to Pero Adeniyi's post

Several netizens have reacted to Pero Adeniyi's videos and photos. See some of the comments below:

@e._hams:

"She will graduate with first class. And be the leader of the leaders. Upon the wealth these kids come from, see humility at its peak.... And your telling me that these children won't go FAR.... they are extremely blessed as God gave them a peaceful woman as a mother."

@iyatope96:

"God did it for you and you will surely reap the fruits of your labour on them. It’s the beginning of many more exploits for her, congrats."

@pim.dior:

"Congratulations Pero! You fought like a wounded lion to protect all that the good Lord has blessed you with. My dear Ehi, I know you are taking this game to the next level. Lord, your mercy and grace."

Pero Adeniyi celebrates daughter's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pero celebrated her daughter Ameerah on her 23rd birthday.

In the post, she shared some throwback pictures and a recent video of the daughter she had with her first husband.

She also accompanied the post with a long message that stirred emotions as she recounted how Ameerah cared for her siblings.

