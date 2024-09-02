Renowned Afropop singer Tems recently opened up on how life has been for her lately after winning the Grammy award

She also shared a real-life experience of how being a Grammy winner helped her get through a Visa application process with relative ease

During the interview, Tems also spoke about her plans to get married and the man who is the inspiration behind most of her songs

Nigerian singer Temlade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has stirred massive reactions online with her recent comments about marriage, winning the Grammys and the man who inspires most of her songs.

During her conversation with the music channel Shopping Sneakers, Tems opened up about a fantastic life experience.

She shared how she recently went to the Swiss embassy for a work visa. She was expecting to be asked several questions but wasn't; instead, the officer pointed out her achievements.

Tems shared this experience when asked what it felt like to be a Grammy award winner.

Tems talks about marriage and man

The singer also discussed marriage. When asked if she plans to get married anytime soon, she didn't give a direct response.

She dragged her response, noting that her fans must wait and see. Tems also spoke about having a man in her life.

When she was asked who inspired most of her love songs, Tems said he didn't exist and lived in the cloud.

Netizens react to Tems' interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tems' interview:

Tems speaks on her journey

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Tems had described her rise to the global platform as a testimony.

While at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, she made the emotional revelation about her life and talked about how she stared her life from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure internationally.

After her speech, she made an electrifying performance with Wizkid.

