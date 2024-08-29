Global site navigation

Local editions

Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found in aircraft while cleaning it
People

Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found in aircraft while cleaning it

by  Victor Duru 1 min read

An employee of the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has been praised on X for his act of honesty.

The young man found $10, 000 while cleaning an aircraft and immediately returned it.

More details shortly...

ertyu
Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found in aircraft while cleaning it
Source: Getty Images

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: