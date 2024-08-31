Peter Obi Commends Airport Worker for Returning $10,000 He Found on Aircraft
- Peter Obi commends Auwalu Ahmed Dankade for returning $10,000 found while cleaning an aircraft at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport
- Dankade’s act of integrity and honesty stands out amidst Nigeria’s challenging economic conditions
- Obi emphasizes the importance of celebrating such exemplary character as a beacon of hope for a new Nigeria
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Peter Obi, a prominent Nigerian political figure, lauded the commendable actions of Auwalu Ahmed Dankade, an employee at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.
Dankade, who works for a handling company, discovered $10,000 while cleaning an aircraft and chose to return the money, a decision that has garnered widespread admiration.
Obi expressed his delight at Dankade's display of integrity and honesty, especially in the face of Nigeria's challenging economic conditions.
Peter Obi praises Dankade
He highlighted the significance of Dankade's choice, noting that despite being confronted with the temptation to keep the money, Dankade opted for the path of nobility and integrity.
In his post, Obi emphasized the importance of celebrating such acts of honesty, particularly as examples for the youth and leaders of Nigeria.
He praised Dankade's courageous decision and reiterated his commitment to promoting exemplary character and integrity among Nigerians. Obi's message concluded with a hopeful vision for a "New Nigeria," where honesty and responsibility are the cornerstones of society.
Full statement below:
“I am sincerely delighted by the story of a young Nigerian, Auwalu Ahmed Dankade, an employee of a handling company at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, who recently returned $10,000 he found while cleaning an aircraft. Such a display of integrity and honesty, as shown by him, demands commendation. Going by the harsh economic realities prevalent in the country, Auwalu Ahmed Dankade, faced with different choices of good and evil, chose to toe the good path of nobility, integrity and honesty. In my usual culture of celebrating exceptional Nigerians, I must commend Dankade for his courageous show of honesty. Nigerians like him always deserve to be celebrated as examples of honesty to the youths and us the leaders. In a New Nigeria we are desiring to have, we will continue to promote such exemplary character and integrity among the people, as we build a nation of honest and responsible citizens. A New Nigeria is POssible.”
