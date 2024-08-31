A Nigerian lady has celebrated graduating with a first class in civil engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

She recalled applying for her year one transcript and her exam officer kept wondering what went wrong due to her grade point average (GPA) drop

Undeterred by the drop in her performance, she picked herself up and eventually made history in her department

A young lady, Chinonso Theresa Okonkwo, became one of the history-makers in her department after earning a first class degree in civil engineering at UNN.

Chinonso, a data analyst, celebrated her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screenshot from a booklet which showed she finished with a 4.69 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Chinonso Okonkwo graduated with a 4.69 CGPA. Photo Credit: @Nonso_Analytics

Chinonso survived an early scare

Reminiscing on her early years in school, Chinonso said her first year in UNN felt like a breeze. She recalled how her grades fell that her exam officer wondered what happened. In her words:

"...Funny how I went into UNN unafraid,

"First year felt like a breeze, but oh what a challenge I still had ahead.

"Second year started and I was a crazy mess.

"Remember applying for first year transcript and my exam officer kept asking me what happened, for the life of me I couldn't answer. How did a 5.0GPA go down to 2:2.

"Second class lower..."

Chinonso did not give up, and eventually, her grades picked up again. She said she finished as the third best student in her department.

See her tweet below:

People celebrate Chinonso Okonkwo

@ChrisEjiofor7 said:

"I was very proud of you, seeing you make the first class as a lady in a male-dominated department and faculty. Congratulations 🎉."

@SoloJah1 said:

"Congratulations ma'am,

"The only way from here is up up."

@ratafar13 said:

"This is really a great achievement. Big Congratulations to you 🎊🎊."

@jessica_xls said:

"Congratulations dear 🥳. Your story is truly inspiring and coupled with the fact that you combined with learning tech skills alongside 👏🏽👏🏽."

