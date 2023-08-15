A civil engineering graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, shared his academic achievements on Twitter

He also earned a first-class degree and multiple scholarships in civil engineering, and was recognized in various sub-disciplines

He faced some challenges like everyone along his journey such as time management but eventually surmounted them

Fisayo Agboola, a civil engineering graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, has shared his impressive academic achievements on Twitter.

He revealed that he was the best graduating student in primary school, secondary school, and university.

The first class graduate was able to overcome his challenges. Photo credit: @mr_fisayo

Source: Twitter

He also earned a first-class degree and multiple scholarships in his field of study.

Agboola posted a tweet on his account @mr_fisayor, listing his remarkable accomplishments.

He wrote:

"Best graduating student primary school Best graduating student secondary school First Class and Best graduating student Civil Engineering Dept. Obafemi Awolowo University."

He added that he was also recognized as the best graduating student in two sub-disciplines within the civil engineering department: environmental and geotechnical engineering.

In a short interview with Legit.ng, Agboola said that he faced some challenges during his academic journey, such as the complexity of certain subjects, time management, and balancing academic pursuits with other extra-curricular activities.

He said:

"Like anyone on an academic journey, I encountered challenges along the way. These include the complexity of certain subjects, time management, and balancing academic pursuits with other extra-curricular activities. To overcome these challenges, I adopted strategies such as effective time management, seeking help from teachers or peers when needed, breaking down complex topics into smaller, manageable parts, tutoring my colleagues and maintaining a growth mindset."

Agboola’s story has inspired many people on social media, who congratulated him and wished him success in his future endeavours.

See the tweet below:

