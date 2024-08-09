A brilliant Nigerian lady did very well in her studies in the US as she graduated with an excellent result

The lady studied for an undergraduate degree in civil engineering at the Texas Southern University, USA

She graduated with first-class despite not being a science student when she was in secondary school in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady is happy that she is now a university graduate after studying in the United States.

The lady attended and graduated from secondary school in Nigeria as a commercial student.

Jaydiran graduated from the Texas Southern University. Photo credit: TikTok/Jaydiran.

Source: TikTok

In a post she made on TikTok, Jaydiran said after she started her studies, she lost her parents and had to take a break from school in 2022.

Lady graduates from Texas Southern University

Jaydiran studied at Texas Southern University, USA, where she bagged a BSc in civil engineering.

She said:

"The journey to this day was not without its challenges. It was far from easy. Graduating high school as a commercial student in Nigeria, I made the bold decision to change my path to science, despite the delays it brought (having my mother made the transition seem so easy) but little did I know, the greatest obstacle would be the loss of my parents in 2022 which had me taking a break from school."

Jaydiran, who graduated with first class, expressed happiness that she made her parents proud.

Reactions as Nigerian lady graduates with first-class honours

@Elledaddy said:

"Congratulations! I have to comment on this because it’s actually my discipline. I hope and pray to make papa and mama like this also. Proud to be an upcoming civil engineer."

@Tife said:

"You did that indeed, super proud of you."

@kaffy930 said:

"Congratulations. Favour market inshallah. More achievement ahead of you."

@Temiloluwa said:

"Congratulations and may God be with you."

