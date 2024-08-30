A Nigerian lady who did excellently well at the university has come out to celebrate her graduation

A Nigerian lady is now a university graduate and she is overwhelmed with happiness.

The lady studied at the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state, where she graduated with a first class in microbiology.

Chinwendu Aneke emerged as the best student in her faculty at UNN. Photo credit: X/@Nwendychukwu.

In a post she made on X, the lady, Chinwendu Aneke said she studied under the faculty of biological sciences.

According to Chinwendu, she emerged as the best-graduating student in her faculty.

Chinwendu noted that after her successful graduation, she forgot all the difficulties she went through in school.

Her words:

"Breathes in, breathes out. Best graduating student, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Nigeria. To achieving greater heights. God did. Suddenly forgets all the pains. Veni, Vidi, Vici."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady graduates from UNN

@EmmaRaphael90 said:

"First Class, MCB, UNN, omo, this one pass congratulations oooooooooo. Greater heights."

@1xChucky said:

"I would like to have an intense Biological science discussions and questions with you if truly you paid thorough attention and graduated as the “BEST” which I doubt not merely but highly."

@ACEzenduka said:

"Congratulations birthday mate this is just the beginning of greater things to come, cheering for you & hoping you consider going further for a PhD. You should be really proud of your achievement and hard work."

@blaque_sparkle said:

"Congratulations girlie. Good to see more first-class honours coming out of that department. It used to be a myth. Glad things are changing."

@ThankGodChine18 said:

"Omo, I am a student of UNN. To see someone graduating with first class in MCB is rare. Girl you're outstanding, greater heights."

