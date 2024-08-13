A man, who identified as a pastor on X, has taken to social media to display his son's West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result

He recalled how they took a risk to ensure his son wrote the mathematics as it fell on a day that was declared sit-at-home in the southeast

The proud man praised his son for making him proud again and looked forward to the boy gaining admission into a university

The WAEC result of a 'pastor's' son has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The boy's father, Pst Okezie, had shared the result on X, saying Nigeria happened to him a second time.

Pst Okezie said they took the risk of the boy, Ofana Nelson, sitting for his mathematics paper on a day declared a sit-at-home in the east.

He appreciated God for Nelson's result and hailed the lad for making him proud. A look at the result Pst Okezie shared, showed Nelson got A1 in civic education, B2 in data processing, agricultural science, chemistry and biology, B3 in mathematics and physics and C4 in economics.

Netizens joined the man in celebrating his son, Nelson.

People congratulated the 'pastor's son'

