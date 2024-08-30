A Nigerian girl posted a copy of her WAEC result online after it was released by the examination body

A girl posted a copy of her WAEC result online to show people her performance.

The girl was one of those who took the secondary school test conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in 2024.

In her Facebook post, the girl, Okoh Eunice Ukamaka asked her friends what course she could study with her WAEC result.

She asked:

"Please guys what cause can I study with this result?"

Lady's performance in 2024 WAEC trends online

A breakdown of Ukamaka's WAEC result shows that she did well in most of the subjects she took.

She scored A1 in marketing, B2 in civic education, C6 in English language, B3 in general mathematics, C6 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, B3 in chemistry, and C5 in physics.

Ukamaka's lowest grade in the WAEC examination result was in economics where she obtained a D7.

However, many people who saw Ukamaka's WAEC result said she did well and that her result was good.

Reactions as student shares copy of her WAEC result

Idayat Sunmibola said:

"Your result is ok nah."

Onyenweife Promise said:

"Yes dear you can."

Ayømìdê Ayeñi said:

"Nah your JAMB go determine."

Bhle Sinn said:

"Please don't be offended, was your result held?"

Alashi Joshua said:

"If your jamb is very good even MBBS you can study with it."

Lovely Joel said:

"Yeah you can."

Afolabi Oladapo said:

"Go and study medicine."

