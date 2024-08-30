A man who has a school son has seen the boy's performance in the 2024 WAEC result and he posted it on Facebook

He congratulated the boy for doing well in the examination after seeing he scored A1 in general mathematics

The boy took his WAEC examination at St Winifred Comprehensive Secondary School, Naka Benue state

A boy who took WAEC has attracted positive reactions on Facebook because he did well in the examination.

The boy's WAEC result was shared on Facebook by a man who said he was his school father.

The man said the boy performed impressively in the 2024 WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Lumun Terna Emmanuel.

In a post, the man, Lumun Terna Emmanuel congratulated the student for his impressive outing in the 2024 WAEC.

He said:

"Congratulations to my school son, Bwoi Innocent, for an impressive WAEC Result."

The result shows that the student, Iornumbe Innocent Igbawase, was a student of St Winifred Comprehensive Secondary School, where he also took his WAEC.

Iornumbe's result shows that his best performance was in general mathematics and marketing.

He was able to score A1 in both mathematics and marketing.

Iornumbe scored B2 in civic education, C6 in English language, B3 in further mathematics, B3 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, B3 in chemistry and B2 in physics.

A lot of Nigerians who reacted to Iornumbe's WAEC result said he did well.

Reactions as man shares WAEC result of his school son

Ukusu Joseph said:

"Is this result for an art or science student?"

Rõsê Õf Pürity said:

"Congratulations to him. What a great result, am happy for him."

Pete Msugh Origbo said:

"Congratulations to him. Please which school sir?"

Tilenenge Raymond said:

"That's the result of hard work bro. Once again congratulations."

Tyowua Ignatius Iorlyam said:

"Congratulations,to innocent."

Girl's family cries out due to lack of money to send him to university

In a related story, a Nigerian girl studied hard in preparation for her WAEC examination, and the result showed that she passed.

The girl was able to score A1 in three WAEC subjects while passing others with different good grades.

The student has yet to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) owing to a lack of funds.

Source: Legit.ng