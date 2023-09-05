A Nigerian woman has expressed her excitement on Facebook while sharing the WASSCE result of her ward

While celebrating the brilliant child on Facebook, she recounted how she made her move from Art class to Science class

Netizens who saw the result on Facebook took turns congratulating the brilliant child for her academic success

A Nigerian mother, Benita Ezinne Ibeh, has shared a photo of her ward's impressive West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) result.

In a heartfelt caption, she revealed how she guided her ward, Chisom, from an Art class to a Science class, ultimately leading to academic success.

Girl's WAEC result surfaces online Photo credit: @Benita Ezinne Ibeh/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Brilliant girl set to study nursing in higher institution

Despite initial concerns from friends, Benita recognized Chisom's aptitude for science subjects and discussed with her the benefits of studying nursing.

The decision to repeat a class and switch to the Science class proved fruitful, as Chisom excelled in her WAEC exams.

In her words;

“So last year, I posted how I made Chisom switch from Art class to science class and still stepped her down (repeat a class) cos I noticed she was far better with science subjects

"After the post, some close friends reached out to me even in the comment section some said I shouldn't have done that as she's entitled to what she Wants to be.

"Remember I told y'all she's good at caring for babies and others, even her school confirmed it, and for this reason discussed it with her and made her see reasons why she should study nursing.

"As someone who's very good with English and literature I noticed she won't prevail if she continued with art subjects as she always got a C or D in literature and English, but smashed maths and other science subjects.

"So after ss1, I asked that she repeat ss1 and move to science class which the school did willingly. Long story short! Ladies and gentlemen I present to you my madam's WAEC result. I'm so excited.

"The essence of this post is no other reason than to let y'all know you can guide a child choose a course and not impose it on them. If I had someone who guided me, should be a lawyer today but my dad said he would never pay my school fees to study law. I'm glad we are changing the narratives. To God be the glory.”

Reactions as woman shares WAEC result of her ward

Ify Chukwuemeka reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Samuel Uche Dominica said:

“Congratulations dear I'm happy for your girl.”

lieawele Chimamaka said:

“Congratulations, Chisom. You are a great mom, Coach B. You did what any good mother would do.”

Amaka Onyekonwu Obika said:

“Congratulations.”

Chetam Chinonso commented:

“Congratulations dear Chisom,”

Monique Chika reacted:

“Congratulations to her.”

