A female science student has turned to internet users for answers after seeing her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result

While admitting that her performance was no mean feat, the girl is unsure of her chances of studying nursing

She released her WAEC result on social media and asked if she could still enter the school of nursing with it

A Nigerian girl, Nwokeohuru Chiamaka Confidence, has celebrated her WAEC performance on social media.

The science student, who took her exams at Umuopara Secondary School, Umuahia, appreciated God for her result.

Chiamaka wants to enter the school of nursing with her WAEC result. Photo Credit: Confidence Levi

Source: Facebook

Chiamaka added that it was not easy to pull off such a performance in the exam. The girl wants to study nursing and asked netizens if her result was good to go.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Congratulations to me is not easy at all thanks to my creator who made it possible.

"Is my result good?

"Can I go to school of nursing with my result please?"

While she got an A1 in general mathematics, Chiamaka's grades in other subjects were a combination of B's and C's.

People celebrated the WAEC candidate

Waula Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations to you."

Abeeb Ololade said:

"Congratulation dear."

Miracle Pius said:

"I celebrate you ma."

Oyedokun Jamiu said:

"Congratulation to your good result."

Gabriel Favour said:

"Congratulations, but please how did you check your own."

Sky Beauty said:

"Congratulations to you my dear."

Favourite Stra said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

WAEC result of studious science student surfaces

In a related report, Legit.ng reported that a girl who studied for six hours daily had flaunted her WAEC result.

In an exclusive message to Legit.ng, Opeyemi disclosed that this was her first attempt. A look at the result Opeyemi shared with Legit.ng showed she scored six A1's. Opeyemi had A1 in economics, general mathematics, biology, physics, animal husbandry and food and nutrition.

Opeyemi wants to study medicine at the university and shared her plans for the country with Legit.ng.

Science student worried about his WAEC performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a science student cried out after seeing his WAEC result.

Despite scoring distinctions in some subjects and only one C5 in English language, Abubakar seemed unsure he would get admission to read his dream course. Abubakar said he wants to study medicine and surgery at the university. The worried lad shared his WAEC result in a Facebook group with a question.

Abubakar got A1 in marketing, general mathematics and physics. He got B2 in economics and agricultural science and B3 in civic education, biology and chemistry.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng