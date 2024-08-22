A Nigerian man has seen the result his younger brother obtained in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The WAEC candidate, who was described as a computer guru, passed all the papers he took with good grades, recording an A1 in marketing

The student also made B3 in physics and chemistry, and his elder brother, who posted the result, praised him profusely

A man has publicly praised his young brother for doing well in the 2024 WAEC.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has since released the 2024 WASSCE, and the man's brother got good grades.

The student passed all his WAEC papers with good grades. Photo credit: Facebook/Sunday Yusuf.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Sunday Yusuf was full of joy that his younger brother passed all the subjects he took.

WAEC candidate who scored A1 in marketing

His brother, Yusuf Daniel registered for marketing, economics, geography, civic education, English language, general mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Daniel took the examination at Government Secondary School, Kofar-Hausa, Keffi, Nasarawa state.

He recorded his best score in marketing where he got A1. Daniel's lowest score in the WAEC examination was in the English language, where he got a C5.

Sharing the result, Sunday said his brother was very good at computers. He also described him as an inborn engineer.

His words:

"The excitement push me to post this, as my little brother make his WAEC. Lord, we thank and appreciate you. May this result bring an unexpected favour and blessing. He is an inborn engineer, a computer guru."

Congratulatory messages trailed the posts as impressed Facebook users praised the student for his performance.

Student who wants to study accounting shares his WAEC result

In a related story, a Nigerian student who wishes to study accounting at the university wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

He also sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination. The student is wondering if his WASSCE result and the 175 he scored in the UTME are enough to get him a university admission.

While many people said he could be accepted by some schools, others said his JAMB score could be the problem.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng