A Nigerian boy is happy that he finally made good grades in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The boy took to Facebook to share his result after it was released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC)

His WAEC result showed that he scored A1 in seven subjects, including general mathematics and Igbo language

A Nigerian boy is overjoyed after seeing how well he performed in the 2024 WAEC examination.

He checked his WASSCE result after it was released by WAEC on August 12.

Ebuka passed his WAEC with A1 in seven subjects. Photo credit: Facebook/Ebuka Victor.

Source: Facebook

Ebuka Victor sat for his WASSCE at the Community Secondary School, Eziowelle, Anambra state.

The result he posted in a Facebook group showed that Ebuke passed the examination with A1 in seven subjects.

Ebuke got A1 in marketing, civic education, Igbo language, general mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

He got B2 and B3 in economics and English language respectively.

The young student said:

"Congratulations to me. God finally did it for me. Finally, I made it. God did."

Reactions as boy passes WAEC

Adaeze Ani said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

Sherry Amarachi Nwachukwu said:

"Wow! Excellent results oo... Congratulations!"

Samuel Asukwo said:

"Congrats! You have done well."

Abdul Musty said:

"Congrats bro. You really tried."

Dave G Abel said:

"I pray my own will be like this."

Aisha Abdulziz reacted:

"I pray mine should be like this ooo."

Father shares his son's WAEC result

A brilliant Nigerian boy made his parents proud because of his excellent performance in the 2024 WAEC examination.

The boy's WAEC result shows that he scored A1 in seven subjects, including further mathematics and chemistry.

The student registered for nine subjects in the WAEC examination and he got B2 in civic education and B3 in economics.

Students celebrate after writing WAEC

In a related story, students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination are happy that they have written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

