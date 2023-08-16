A secondary school student caused an uproar online after spending much money on her graduation

The young girl in a video shared via her official account on TikTok revealed that she spent a total of N180,000

However, a copy of her WAEC result shut her critics up as it confirmed that she passed all the subjects she sat for

A secondary school student with the handle @youallmeetrebecca on TikTok took social media by storm with her elaborate preparation for her graduation.

According to her, she spent a total of N180,000 to achieve her desired look on her graduation day.

In the video, Rebecca broke down the cost of each element of her preparation.

Rebecca reveals amount she spent on her graduation

The SS3 student revealed that she allocated N68,000 for her hair and installation, N10,000 for her nails, N42,000 for the material and sewing of her outfit, N15,000 for a bag, N15,000 for heels, N12,000 for makeup, N18,000 for jewellery.

Sharing the final result, she confidently stated, "Feeling myself because I look good."

Rebecca posts her WAEC result to tackle critics

Many netizens in the comments section wondered why a secondary school student would spend such a huge amount on her graduation.

Others inquired to know if she passed her West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams before lavishing money.

Reacting to the criticisms, Rebecca leaked her WAEC result online and it confirmed that she aced all her papers with 5as, 3bs and 1c.

Reactions trail video of girl who spent N180k on graduation

@nancypearl002 said:

"Hope bay college okokomaiko. Girlie no fear na my area be that we no the format. Join money wey them collect."

@ploveonyeuko5 wrote:

"So na even for my area u go school. For Igbo elerin here. I know the school na."

@adamuuuu said:

"There is problem in the world. my days was not like this."

@Perfection reacted:

“You say that your nails na how much Smally?”

@Adeola Jolade said:

“Hope say no be your school compound be that.”

@Babyann said:

“Who's your make up artist please. I need flog am.”

@The goal girl said:

“Which nails be 10k?”

@Favour reacted:

“My time Covid didn’t even allow us celebrate graduation.”

@Fawaz commented:

“Me I no Dey understand all this ss3 graduate their outfit again oo lyk say nah wedding asabi Watin Dey happen.”

@Judith Nnebekee said:

“Ss3grad. We wore uniforms.”

@Nicki Richards reacted:

“My time na big coat I wear oo with parking gel.”

@ireoluwa reacted:

“Na one million you go spend for uni.”

@Samuel Jennifer commented:

“My graduation we wear uniform. With low cut and you must be neatly dress o.”

@Ella said:

“Omo! world don change o. I no even do graduation.”

@Prettiamy reacted:

“Omo this generation Dey enjoy me where I see frontal put for head for my own time. God of this generation come through for me biko.”

@Mariam Bola Kazeem said:

“Tor people get money how much I spent on my convocation cloth e no reach 20k.”

Watch the video below:

