A brilliant student got an excellent result in the 2024 WAEC examination, and her school is celebrating her achievement

The student, Toluhi Jesujoba, was able to get A1 in all the eight subjects she took in the WASSCE

Her performance prompted the school, Bright Sun College, to make a post celebrating the excellent result

An intelligent student got a very good result in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The student performed so well in WASSCE that her school, Bright Sun College, made a post on Facebook to celebrate the achievement.

Toluhi Jesujoba scored A1 in all the eight subjects she took in WASCE. Photo credit: Facebook/Bright Sun College.

Source: Facebook

The student, Toluhi Jesujoba, achieved A1 in all the eight WASSCE subjects she took in the examination.

The exam is organised every year by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the results were released recently.

Toluhi's WAEC result showed that she was a science student as she registered for science subjects.

Student's WAEC result thrills her school

She took marketing, civic education, English language, general mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics, and computer studies.

Bright Sun College also shared the results of other students with outstanding performance, but Toluhi was exceptional because she had an A1 all through.

The school said:

"We are delighted to celebrate the exceptional performance of our students in the recently released 2023/2024 WAEC results. Their remarkable achievements reflect their hard work, determination, and dedication to academic excellence. Our students have not only excelled but have also set new standards of success, making us incredibly proud of them.

"This success is a testament to the relentless efforts of our teachers, who have guided and nurtured these young minds, and the unwavering support from our parents. We are confident that this outstanding performance is just the beginning of many more accomplishments in their academic journey."

Blind lady emerges best WAEC candidate

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady, 28, was named the best physically challenged candidate in the 2022 WAEC.

Precious Mbajiorgu narrated how she lost her sight at the age of 11 while solving mathematics questions in the classroom.

She said her life has never been easy since the incident and that she has visited many hospitals in search of a solution.

Many people congratulated her and noted that there is ability in disability.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng