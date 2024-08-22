A Nigerian girl has disclosed the grades she got in the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)

The girl shared her WAEC result in a Facebook group, asking members if she did well in the exams

Her result showed that she got an A1 grade in general mathematics and had Bs and Cs in other subjects

The result obtained by a Nigerian girl, Chiemela Favour Amarachi, who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), is trending online. Many students have been sharing their results online since its release.

She wrote the 2024 WASSCE at Merian International Secondary School, Aba, Abia state.

The girl scored E8 in chemistry but passed other WAEC subjects very well. Photo credit: Facebook/Amarachi Charles.

Chiemela Favour Amarachi shared her results in a Facebook group. The exam is set by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for secondary school students.

According to the result posted by Chiemela, she passed all the papers with different grades.

Her result showed that she recorded her best performance in mathematics, where she scored A1.

She scored C5 in civic education, C5 in English language, B3 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, C4 in physics and B3 in animal husbandry.

Chiemela recorded her lowest grade in chemistry, where she scored E8.

She said in the post:

"Please guys did I pass."

Reactions as Nigerian girl shares her WAEC result

Olu Bekee said:

"You don go eat garri block your brain. Come here dey ask questions. You never see anything. I dey come for you."

Edalolomo Nisola Ayobami said:

"You can only study computer science with this. That's the only science course that won't ask for chemistry. Head up, you tried."

Ahmed Samani Abdul reacted:

"Awesome job!"

Zarau Bintu Ama said:

"Not really my sister. And the problem is chemistry. If not you tried."

Déstíñy Sõlõmõñ said:

"No be E8 I dey see there so for main subject, chemistry? Sha you stil have other obtainable courses. Good job."

