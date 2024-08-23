A Nigerian lady said she promised her younger brother the gift of a phone if he did well in his WAEC examination

The lady said her brother came out from the secondary school examination with a good result which thrilled her

What that means is that she has to find money to buy him the phone she promised before the WAEC examination

A Nigerian lady said before the beginning of WAEC that she had promised her younger brother a phone.

She said her brother was one of the students who took the West African School Certificate Examination administered by the West African Examinatin Council (WAEC).

The lady said her brother passed the WAEC examination. Photo credit: Facebook/Ubah Ifeoma Linda - Ejike.

Source: UGC

In a bid to motivate him to do well in the important examination, she promised to buy him his first phone if he got a good result.

In a Facebook post, Ubah Ifeoma Linda-Ejike said her younger brother's WAEC result had been checked and he did well.

She said:

"I need to open a gofund me because I don go promise wetin pass me. I told my kid brother that if he gets a beautiful Waec result I would get him his first phone and thank God his results came out great. The only thing now is the gift."

Boy passes WAEC with A1 in mathematics

The WAEC result posted by Ifeoma shows that her younger brother passed the examination with A1 in mathematics and civic education.

He got C6 in data processing, B3 in economics, B3 in English language, B3 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, B2 in chemistry and B2 in physics.

Reactions as lady shares her brother's WAEC result

Ezinne Nnate Agbai said:

"He smashed it, congratulations. He must collect gift oooo."

Chinelo Olivia said:

"The maths oooo, he must receive gift oooo."

Afolabi Folashade said:

"Where you want see phone of tiri five. Go and buy him an iPhone joor."

Teacher shares WAEC results of his students

A Nigerian teacher has seen the performance of two students who he coached when they were preparing for WAEC.

The teacher said the students took the WAEC examination at Al-Mukhtar Secondary School Auchi, Edo state.

The two students performed well in the examination, with one of them scoring A1 in physics and marketing.

Source: Legit.ng