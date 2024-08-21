WAEC 2024: Girl Who Schools in Imo Posts Her Result, Says God Didn't Allow Her to Cry
- After finally seeing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a girl celebrated it online
- The Imo student shared a screenshot of her WASSCE result and appreciated God for not making her weep
- Mixed reactions trailed the girl's outstanding result as people joined her in celebrating her academic feat
A Nigerian girl, Ehochi Success Nzubechi, has expressed excitement on social media after seeing her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result.
Success shared her WASSCE result on Facebook with an emotional write-up.
Success thanked God for her impressive WAEC result. An emotional Success said God did not make her cry. Success wrote:
"Finally waec result is out 💃💃 all praise to god who didn't allow me to cry ❤️😭."
According to the result Success shared, she had A1 in marketing and general mathematics. The young girl got B2 in civic education, B3 in economics, English language, agricultural science, physics and chemistry.
In Biology, Success scored C5. She took the exams at Afara Secondary School, Mbaitoli, Imo.
People celebrate student's result
Oluwafeyikemi Dikrullahi said:
"Congrats."
Ibrahim Adamu Nafada said:
"Congrats."
Ifeoluwa Okiki Aruleba said:
"Congratulations."
Dorcas Sampson said:
"U don do expo finish?
Girl's WAEC result excites her brother
In other news, Legit.ng reported that a girl was celebrated on social media over her WASSCE performance.
The girl's elder brother, Ternenge Sesutex, posted the WAEC result on Facebook to celebrate his sister's academic feat. Ternenge said he was proud of his sister's hard work and dedication, which have eventually paid off. He urged her to keep shining.
Patience had an A1 in marketing, B2 in economics, general mathematics, agricultural science and physics, B3 in biology and chemistry, C4 in civic education and English language.
Brilliant student from Nasarawa clears WASSCE
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student who schooled in Nasarawa state had smashed her WASSCE.
Eche passed all the WAEC subjects excellently, prompting her school to post her results on its Facebook page. The Epitome Model Islamic Schools, Mararaba, Nasarawa state, referred to Eche as champion and congratulated her for her outstanding performance in WAEC.
When contacted for a comment on the story, Mrs Bawa Fatimat, the school's admission officer, said students had to prepare seriously before the commencement of the WAEC examination. Details of Eche's WAEC show that she scored A1 in commerce, financial accounting, general mathematics, marketing, office practice, and economics.
