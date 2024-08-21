After finally seeing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a girl celebrated it online

The Imo student shared a screenshot of her WASSCE result and appreciated God for not making her weep

Mixed reactions trailed the girl's outstanding result as people joined her in celebrating her academic feat

A Nigerian girl, Ehochi Success Nzubechi, has expressed excitement on social media after seeing her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result.

Success shared her WASSCE result on Facebook with an emotional write-up.

Success passed her WASSCE with flying colours. Photo Credit: Succ Ess

Source: Facebook

Success thanked God for her impressive WAEC result. An emotional Success said God did not make her cry. Success wrote:

"Finally waec result is out 💃💃 all praise to god who didn't allow me to cry ❤️😭."

According to the result Success shared, she had A1 in marketing and general mathematics. The young girl got B2 in civic education, B3 in economics, English language, agricultural science, physics and chemistry.

In Biology, Success scored C5. She took the exams at Afara Secondary School, Mbaitoli, Imo.

People celebrate student's result

Oluwafeyikemi Dikrullahi said:

"Congrats."

Ibrahim Adamu Nafada said:

"Congrats."

Ifeoluwa Okiki Aruleba said:

"Congratulations."

Dorcas Sampson said:

"U don do expo finish?

