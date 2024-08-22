After checking his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result, a boy got worried and turned to the internet for help

According to the boy, he wants to study medicine and surgery at the university but is unsure of his university admission chances

His WAEC result divided netizens as many thought his chances were dependent on his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result

A science student, Kasim Abubakar Muhammad, has cried out for advice after seeing his WAEC result.

Despite scoring distinctions in some subjects and only one C5 in English language, Abubakar seemed unsure he would get admission to read his dream course.

Abubakar wants to study medicine and surgery at the university.

Source: Facebook

Abubakar said he wants to study medicine and surgery at the university. The worried lad shared his WAEC result in a Facebook group with the question:

"Can I study medicine and surgery with this waec result?"

Abubakar got A1 in marketing, general mathematics and physics. He got B2 in economics and agricultural science and B3 in civic education, biology and chemistry.

People replied the WAEC candidate answers

Itz Muhmud Jibreel Abubakar said:

"Let jamb answer this question🤔🤔🤔."

Muhammad Abba Harun said:

"Yeees but what of Ure score in jamb."

Haidar Taheer Abdallah said:

"Depends on your jamb combination and the result too."

Muhammad Aminu Sulaiman said:

"Your Jamb score will determine."

Abdul Taiyeb Olarewaju said:

"Y not just pray make jamb support you."

Shehu Halilu said:

"Yes if you have good score in your jam results."

WAEC result of medicine aspirant emerges

