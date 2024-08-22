Jisiechimike Chigor Chimdindu, the son of a University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) professor, has been handed a big academic boost

The 15-year-old has been selected to participate in the 2024 EducationUSA bootcamp and could well secure a fully funded scholarship to study abroad

The young lad had gone viral after it was reported that he was unhappy with his stellar West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result

15-year-old Jisiechimike Chigor Chimdindu has been announced as one of the participants in the 2024 EducationUSA bootcamp.

Jisiechimike, the son of a UNN professor, went viral after Alex Onyia released his WAEC result on X.

Jisiechimike was selected to participate in the EducationUSA bootcamp for 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Despite scoring distinctions in the examination, Alex had reported that the young lad was sad about his performance.

Jisiechimike could land US scholarship

In a fresh update on X, an excited Alex stated that Jisiechimike could land a fully funded scholarship to study in the US once he succeeds in the EducationUSA bootcamp.

Alex described the lad as a genius.

"Jisiechimike has been selected to participate in the 2024 EducationUSA bootcamp. Once he is success, he will gain fully funded scholarship to study in the USA. This boy just makes me happy all the time since he won the last David Hundeyin English Contest. He is a genius," Alex tweeted on Wednesday, August 21.

See Alex Onyia's announcement below:

People react to update on Jisiechimike

@BrightNwosu5 said:

"Jisiechimuike indeed.

"Nwannem,God bless you inspiring this nation 🙏."

@goodypetes said:

"This is good news, good to know he would be in an enabling environment that would appreciate him."

@SmartSyn said:

"Suffice it to say he's getting that scholarship, because like you said, he's a genius."

@funthrillinvest said:

"We must be careful with our use of the word, genius. I met him recently at an event where he had to defend his essay. Though he did wonderfully well, I was flabbergasted when the judges settled for glamour and fake British accent for the condition to select their winners."

@OgbonnaAustino said:

"This is a big one,considering where he coming from I believe it’s a good challenge and he will definitely make it."

@Esybest1 said:

"I have a genius though hasn't written waec. He is a smart innovative engineer. He is In ss1. Any available opportunity for him?"

