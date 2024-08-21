Singer Laycon has called out DJ Neptune over an unpaid royalty which the disc jockey has been owing him for years

In a tweet on X, he noted that it has been four years since they had an agreement over a song title, 'Nobody'

He asked if his share wasn't ready still after all those years as his fans supported him in the comment section

Former Big Brother Naija star, Lekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon, has stirred reactions with an action he took against a popular disc jockey, DJ Neptune.

In a post on X, he called out the disc jockey and asked for his loyalty from the song, 'Nobody' they had an agreement on.

Laycon calls out DJ Neptune over debt. Photo credit @itslaycon/@deejneptune

Source: Instagram

The music star, who called himself a god, said that it's been four years since they recorded the song, and he had not gotten his own share of royalty.

Laycon changes tone for DJ Neptune

In the tweet, the winner of the Lockdown edition of the Big Brother Naija show suddenly changed his tone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said four year was a long time for him not to have gotten his royalties. He angrily asked if the money wasn't ready yet.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Laycon's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@thatmadridboy:

"Driver drop me here. Na here e dey happen today."

@TheMahleek:

"4 years gbese?? Awa fears."

@Davidspredict:

"If you don talk since like portable he for don pay you."

@akinz_babe:

"Na here I dey today. Incase you dey look for me. Come and find me here."

@myafoodmart:

"Coming from one of the most peaceful BBN HOUSEMATE, I really hope this call out helps you get your royalties in full. Who work must chop ooo."

@___omololasilver___:

"Sapa! Nice one..no time to dey go through corners."

@vibezwitcamboi:

"Werrey don broke e don dey find everybody wey dey owe am ."

cuteah_minah:

"Laycon. I never seen him drag anybody social media."

@kennypaul4life:

"If you and person do business make sure you take what's yours and give the person what's his that's best life to live."

Laycon reacts to insults from haters

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija 2020 Lockdown winner had spoken on how far he had come since his rise to fame.

The budding rapper did this while reacting to the insults he received after he had just joined the BBNaija show.

Laycon shared a post of some of the insults he received and said ‘look where we at now’.

Source: Legit.ng