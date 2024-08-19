Big Brother Naija Sooj, real name Samuel Chibuikem Osuji, became another topic of discussion online following his romantic move in the house

The No Lose Guard star was spotted in a cosy setting with his love interest, Nelly, as he presented his grandmother's necklace to her

Osuji, in the video making the rounds online, revealed reasons he gave the priceless ornament to the female housemate

One of the Big Brother Naija season 9 housemates, Samuel Chibuikem Osuji, best known as Sooj, has taken his shipping with Nelly in the house to another level.

The internet recently buzzed with videos of the lovebirds sharing a raunchy moment in the bathroom.

A video of Sooj and Nelly in the bathroom got many talking. The pair, who recently began their relationship, were seen nibbling on each other's chests.

A day after that, on Monday, August 19, the Sooj elevated his intimacy with Nelly by gifting her his grandmother's age-old neckpiece.

The No Loose Guard star revealed that the ornament was passed down from his great-grandmother to his grandmother before he was lucky to have it.

In his words:

"I'll stand by you, do you agree to stand by me? It's a special piece on a special person to me."

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Sooj spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

goldenn_girl___:

"May the best player win, ZeeWorld."

fortune_gabby:

"I don’t even believe this Sooj for anything. Not one bit."

diamond1abigail:

"Big brother house don turn love island."

boobtiful:

"My observation is the ships will call fake always last long and even marry but the ones people call real ends at the hotel. Solly has good vibes and aura."

kachicollins:

"This kind scope still dey?ancestral necklace from mama..lol."

ella_elle111:

"I feel its genuine from he's side, na her side I never sure."

shez_vip:

"Na alliance he dey talk about una think say na love."

fabricsby_ciccy:

"The kind breakfast he will chop whne nelly is out eh."

laidyszn:

"This ones Dey do Telemoundo inside biggies house."

dehbombomm:

"This is a zobo! A very cold one."

grachidex_:

"E remain small make Nelly burst laugh."

wealthlikeanocean:

"Relationship sweet for inside here cuz no spending …do and come outside."

jaes_indulgence_:

"I personally feel this ship isn't real.. someone seems to be playing someone here...but I might be wrong though."

