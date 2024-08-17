The 2024 WAEC result of a 15-year-old, Jisiechimike Chigor Chimdundu, has gone viral on social media

Despite having A1 in six WAEC subjects, the boy was not happy because he expected distinctions in all his papers

The UNN professor's son had earlier scored 339 in his 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (UTME) to show how brilliant he actually is

A University of Nigeria, Nsukka's professor's son, Jisiechimike Chigor Chimdundu, has checked his 2024 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result.

Jisiechimike became sad because of his grade in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), as he was expecting distinction in all his papers.

Outstanding 2024 WAEC result

Recall that the same 15-year-old was the person who N500k in an English language contest in July.

Alex Onyia, who shared the boy's WAEC result, said he was very certain the boy was a genius after chatting with him.

He had 6 A1's in subjects, including further and general mathematics. His physics was B3.

See his full result below:

"He has a very fantastic result, he should snap out of that emotion, concentrate and keep moving. The future is very bright."

"If my son gets this kind of result ehn i’ll make sure he leaves thos country by fire by force, mio mind lati ta epon mi abi se asewo. If you see my own result my papa nearly kpai me cos of 1 Fatai esan we dey there!"

"Please keep on encouraging him."

"His dad taught me in University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Microbiology Dept. An apple truly does not fall far from the tree. Prof Chigor is a brilliant man!. I wish his son all the best."

"He can ask for a review.. Only that it's tedious process."

"He's a big STAR."

"He is a champ! Na this kind "like father like son" I prefer."

"They way this children dey pass further mathematics these days na waoo, we use to avoid further mathematics classes during our time oo."

