Clips of controversial Nigerian singer Portable after he was recently attacked at an event in Lagos has gone viral

The Street-pop artist has stirred emotions online after sharing clips of how badly injured he was on his social media handle

Portable shared details of the attack on his handle and how some of his expensive jewellery was collected from him and his boys by his attackers

Controversial Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is in the news again. The Nigerian singer recently went on his social media handle to share clips of some terrible injuries he sustained at an event in Lagos.

According to the information shared online by the singer, he noted that he and his team were recently attacked by some "Egbon Adugbo" at an event in Iju-Ishaga, Lagos state.

In his public statement, Zazu stated that he was at the event to celebrate with a friend who is a car vendor but ended up leaving the party in a hasty fashion with injuries after some persons took offence to his antics.

"My boys are missing" - Portable cries out

The Sango-born singer also revealed that the boys who attacked him stole several of his pricey jewellery.

He further noted that two iPhones belonging to one of his managers were also stolen, as were his ATM, one of his cars, and several other items.

The attack on Portable is coming days after he went all out on social media to celebrate the birth of Babyluv's first child.

See the video Portable shared:

Reactions trail Portable's video

Netizens have expressed their thoughts about the recent attack witnessed by the singer:

@edorado_e:

"You do Ritual yesterday… Collect beaten today."

@stevho__osha:

"Bros comot for that village na.."

@tem__iii:

"A Lion don’t fear to walk alone see yourself now."

@djreeves_uk8701:

"Drama 🎭 king."

@mooothecreator:

"Them born this celebrity to suffer."

@arashowpartiessandeventss:

"This woman Dey try."

@anjasha001:

"Me thinking if portable come back from Yankee. Lifestyle will change."

@moorkingskas:

"I know say you be stubborn but you see one thing wey you never realize be say the prayer wey you Dey pray make God answer Baba God don answer am already so why you come still remain for the same adugbo wey you pray say make God commot you from!!"

@doropeggy:

"You don’t go to every occasion. You are now a celebrity now. If you truly loves yourself choose places to go carefully. We thank God that you came home safely."

