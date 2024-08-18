2024 WAEC result of award-winning teenager who scored 345 In JAMB surfaces

It's another win for 16-year-old, Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna, who cleared his 2024 WASSCE results

Nwokoro had six As, two B3s and one B2 from nine subjects in the just-released 2024 May/June WASSCE

The teenager who scored 345 in the 2024 UTME just graduated from the Federal Government Academy Suleja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Award-winning teenager, Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna, has once again proved that his high score in the 2024 UTME was not a fluke by clearing his WASSCE result with high grades

Legit.ng recalls that the 16-year-old boy scored 345 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Muna has six As, two B3s and one B2 from nine subjects Photo credit: Abara Amaka

Source: UGC

In the just released 2024 WASSCE result, the student of Federal Government Academy Suleja had six As, two B3 and One B2.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Ebonyi state teenager had A’s in General mathematics, further mathematics, chemistry, physics, computer studies and civil education.

The intelligent teenager secured B2 in Data processing and B3 in English Language and Technical Drawing from nine subjects in WAEC.

Teenager's outstanding 2024 WASSCE result

Speaking with Legit.ng alongside his mother Mrs Amaka Abara, the teenager said he felt very ecstatic about it and thanked his mother for providing everything he needed to make such results.

“Normally, in my school, when we entered SS3 we were challenged to read at least nine hours a day to optimize our JAMB scores and everybody from the secondary school I just graduated from is really smart.

“So I had to read and read constantly like early in the morning, maybe by five or four, I get up before preparing and everything, and at least, read for about 30 minutes to an hour.

“Then when I get to class, during my free periods, I also read. it just became a very constant habit, any free time I get, I read or spend time at the library doing research.”

Muna’s mother said her son just shows that hard work pays with his success in the 2024 WASSCE.

“Hard work comes with success, my boy cleared his WAEC Exams with flying colours. It can only be God”

UNN professor's son clears 2024 WAEC papers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 2024 WAEC result of a 15-year-old, Jisiechimike Chigor Chimdundu, went viral on social media.

Despite having A1 in six WAEC subjects, the boy was not happy because he expected distinctions in all his papers.

The UNN professor's son had earlier scored 339 in his 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (UTME)

Source: Legit.ng