Nigerian Lady Packs Her Bags and Relocates to London to Start Life Afresh
- A young lady has announced her migration to London on social media with a video showing how she did it
- The Nigerian lady described her relocation as "running away from Nigeria" and started off with her arrival at the airport
- Her relocation video has gone viral on social media and sent internet users into a frenzy as people shared their thoughts on it
A Nigerian lady, @minsay.com, celebrated on TikTok as she relocated to London.
In a video, @minsay.com took netizens through her relocation process.
Her video started with a scene of her flaunting her passports and was followed by how she arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
@minsay.com showed how she rearranged her luggage due to weight concerns. She got the window seat in the aeroplane and shared a sky view of Lagos from the flight.
Before getting to London, she had a stopover in Amsterdam. The lady's video has stirred reactions online.
Watch her video below:
Mixed reactions trailed the lady's relocation
Nuwagaba Leon said:
"Congratulations 🎊 dear l can't wait to get my visa and travel to UK this year in Jesus's name."
skincare_in_kano said:
"Even though I don’t know u from an Adam but am super happy for u dear sis it’s bin my dream to leave dis dead country one day and I’m making u point of contact.May almighty Allah me grant all u desire."
big blessings 💘💝 said:
"God I no no how you wan take do ham.
"But I must commit for this suffering country."
Kellyvet04 said:
"Make person carry me comot this country nah."
gurl.soma said:
"Is the running away necessary tho?😩😩😩🤣🤣 Big congratulations 🎉 Yaz❤️."
Bella ❤️ said:
"Congrats baby gurl mine is in few days."
@dereldacruz said:
"I just dey wonder hw I go take pack 1 bag of rice for box."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK had lamented online.
Nigerian lady relocates to UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had relocated to the United Kingdom.
The lady, identified as @suzzyadannaajagu on TikTok, showcased her excitement as she landed in Manchester to begin a new life. She shared her relocation process from going for medicals to visa interview, visa arrival, shopping, hair braiding, going to church, and a video of herself in transit.
She also revealed she had a stopover in Cairo, made a new friend, and finally arrived in the United Kingdom.
