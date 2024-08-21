A young lady has announced her migration to London on social media with a video showing how she did it

The Nigerian lady described her relocation as "running away from Nigeria" and started off with her arrival at the airport

Her relocation video has gone viral on social media and sent internet users into a frenzy as people shared their thoughts on it

A Nigerian lady, @minsay.com, celebrated on TikTok as she relocated to London.

In a video, @minsay.com took netizens through her relocation process.

She relocated to London. Photo Credit: @minsay.com

Source: TikTok

Her video started with a scene of her flaunting her passports and was followed by how she arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

@minsay.com showed how she rearranged her luggage due to weight concerns. She got the window seat in the aeroplane and shared a sky view of Lagos from the flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Before getting to London, she had a stopover in Amsterdam. The lady's video has stirred reactions online.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's relocation

Nuwagaba Leon said:

"Congratulations 🎊 dear l can't wait to get my visa and travel to UK this year in Jesus's name."

skincare_in_kano said:

"Even though I don’t know u from an Adam but am super happy for u dear sis it’s bin my dream to leave dis dead country one day and I’m making u point of contact.May almighty Allah me grant all u desire."

big blessings 💘💝 said:

"God I no no how you wan take do ham.

"But I must commit for this suffering country."

Kellyvet04 said:

"Make person carry me comot this country nah."

gurl.soma said:

"Is the running away necessary tho?😩😩😩🤣🤣 Big congratulations 🎉 Yaz❤️."

Bella ❤️ said:

"Congrats baby gurl mine is in few days."

@dereldacruz said:

"I just dey wonder hw I go take pack 1 bag of rice for box."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK had lamented online.

Nigerian lady relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had relocated to the United Kingdom.

The lady, identified as @suzzyadannaajagu on TikTok, showcased her excitement as she landed in Manchester to begin a new life. She shared her relocation process from going for medicals to visa interview, visa arrival, shopping, hair braiding, going to church, and a video of herself in transit.

She also revealed she had a stopover in Cairo, made a new friend, and finally arrived in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng