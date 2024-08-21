It was an emotional moment for Nigerian parents as their daughter, who had been abroad for four years, returned home

While the whole family welcomed the returnee from abroad in a touching manner, her mum's reaction was priceless

A video showing the family reunion has gone viral on social media and elicited touching reactions

A Nigerian lady, Ruth Ibeawuchi, returned home after four years overseas and visited her parents and loved ones.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, Ruth captured her journey to her parents' house and how they received her.

Ruth's mother was so happy to see her and made a scene. She hugged her returning daughter tightly and refused to let go.

Another scene in the clip showed Ruth seated on her mother's lap as they interacted. Ruth's father was also excited to see her.

However, Ruth's mother's reaction melted hearts.

Watch her video below:

Lady's reunion video melted hearts

Mmiri 💦 Oma1 1952🇩🇪🇩🇪💵😘 said:

"I just follow you I receive too Amen."

pharida said:

"God pls I don't know when I will see my family again but pls let me be alive."

Mikel said:

"Your own is close, mine is almost decade."

Blessing Osemwengie said:

"Bring everything my friend."

AKOREDE🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 said:

"Just 4 yrs u go home no be juju be that."

🤴German Burger 🍔 🇩🇪 🤍🦅 said:

"The most beautiful thing in the world."

Imole💡 said:

"Hey Ruth. I have followed u and watched u in different seasons of life. This must mean a lot to u. I’m glad u let ur inner child out being with those who matter the most. Much love to u & Gisele❤️."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had made an unexpected return home after nine years abroad.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria after 20 years in Europe.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, she alighted from a car and rushed to her mum, who was so excited to see her again for the first time in years. @giftpsalm11's mother could not contain her joy as she was all over her daughter.

Her daughter, @giftpsalm11, was also overjoyed to see her mother again and sprayed money on her. Another lady was on the scene and looked happy to see the abroad returnee. The mother-daughter reunion got people gushing.

