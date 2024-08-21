A video capturing the final moments between a Nigerian lady and her departing best friend has gone viral

The lady's best friend was relocating abroad and she escorted her to the airport, where they both shed tears

The clip made netizens reminisce about their last moments with their best friends, who had also moved overseas

It was a teary moment for two best friends as one of them moved out of Nigeria.

One of the ladies, who escorted her departing friend to the airport, had the moment captured on camera.

"This young woman made hard girl like me crryyyyyy," @onyekachiee captioned the clip which she shared on TikTok.

In the clip, @onyekachiee tried to fight back tears from her eyes as her relocating friend cried freely.

The ladies hugged as they spoke inaudibly. The clip ended with the relocating lady exiting the airport's departure area.

Watch her video below:

The video made people emotional

Idongi_official said:

"Best in crying ,you no go like tag your videographer abii."

Amelia🩺 said:

"@nuel_christy I’m soo pained till now that this moment wasn’t captured that day😭I miss you soo much and I love you ❤️."

Baebi_cindy01 said:

"My best friend got married and relocated and I followed her 😂😂😂 I love you @pamperedwife1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mercy James🌟💕 said:

"Awwn, Duyi has left naija. congratulations 👏 to her."

_theph8🌹😍🥰 said:

"I know this feeling."

ofure_needs_a_hug said:

"Aww. My own best friend na to dey bill me."

realekupikin🦋💫🌺 said:

"Why I con Dey cry?"

Just°me°inmywrld🌹 said:

"Didn't get to see mine because she didn't tell me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the emotional moment a Nigerian man followed his best friend to the airport as he relocated to Canada.

Lady laments after her friends relocated abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had complained about how relocation makes people lose friends.

With a teary voice, the lady said that the last time she had a birthday party, not up to 10 friends showed up. She (@ololade_sappor) added that as people move abroad, Nigerians lose friends to other countries. Her video got many emotional.

People in her comment section narrated similar experiences of how lonely losing friends to immigration has made them. Olaniyi Tope, who understood the lady's emotional pains, said that the need to seek greener pastures abroad is breaking up communities. He, however, said it was inevitable.

