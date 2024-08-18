A Nigerian nurse defied societal expectations by returning to school in her fifties to earn the qualifications needed for career advancement, despite facing doubts and ridicule

Her determination led her to earn a BSc in Nursing, win a Commonwealth Scholarship for a Master's degree in the UK, and pursue a PhD in South Africa

Her perseverance has inspired her children to pursue higher education and achieve their own academic goals

A man (@feranmiferary) shared the story of his mother who has become an inspirational figure for her family and community after pursuing higher education well into her fifties.

The woman, who is now in her sixties, faced a significant challenges in her career as a nurse when the state government mandated that nurses without a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree would not be promoted beyond grade level 14.

50-Year-Old woman writes WAEC, goes back to university. Photo source: @feranmiferari

Source: Twitter

Went back to sit for WAEC

Despite her age, she made the bold decision to return to school to secure the qualifications she needed for advancement.

"She went back to rewrite her WAEC exams, and I can still remember how much I laughed at her on the first day of her exams when I saw her in a school uniform," her child said, "I was so little and didn’t understand how humiliating my actions were, but she ignored me and went for her exams."

Not moved by the mockery from others, she enrolled in the BSc Nursing program at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Her perseverance paid off when she graduated with a second-class upper division, a remarkable achievement that silenced her doubters.

In 2014, she surprised everyone once again by winning the prestigious Commonwealth Shared Scholarship to pursue a Master’s degree in Healthcare Management and Leadership in the United Kingdom.

But she didn’t stop there. She is currently completing her PhD in Nursing in South Africa while also serving as a lecturer in Nursing, despite being retired from active service.

"People used to call her 'Iya' (old woman) and wondered what she was looking for, but she remained focused and achieved her goals," her child said, reflecting on her journey.

Inspiring her children

The impact of her determination has extended beyond her own life. Her perseverance has deeply inspired her children, who have followed in her footsteps.

"She’s my greatest role model and because of her, I’m always on my toes and encouraged never to give up. Because of her, I went to a private university as she couldn’t bear to see me spend three years at home seeking admission and doing nothing. Because of her, I also won the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship in 2020 for my second master’s degree. And because of her, I’m motivated to complete my PhD, as I know if she can do it, I’m also capable of completing my PhD."

See the full X post below:

WAEC result of best student in secondary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the WAEC result of a girl who had awards in six subjects in secondary school has been shared online.

Her brother said that the girl only had B2 in English language as others were distinctions.

Source: Legit.ng