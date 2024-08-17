The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result of a secondary school prefect, Daniel Daniella, has been celebrated on social media

Sharing Daniella's WAEC result, her brother directed people to her secondary school to confirm her outstanding grades

People praised the girl's brilliance after seeing that she only had a B2 in English language in addition to seven As

The WAEC result of a girl who had awards in six subjects in secondary school has been shared online.

Her brother said that the girl only had B2 in English language as others were distinctions.

The girl's WAEC result showed she only had B in English language. Photo source: @Evihofficial

Amazing WAEC result

Sharing her photo and a copy of her WAEC result, he (@Evihofficial) said Daniella was the best student in her secondary school.

Daniella's brother told people to contact Lead Forth College to confirm everything he said about the brilliant student.

The man's WAEC tweet was in response to a post by Alex Onyia about the outstanding WAEC result of a UNN professor's son.

A part of the brother's tweet read:

"She’s the top student in her school. With 8A’s in all science subjects and B2 in English. I believe she’s who the world is looking for. You can as well contact the school Lead forth college Lekki for more testimony. She was awarded overall best in 6 different science subjects."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nexlyceo said:

"Miracle center."

Daniella's brother replied:

"She’s a senior prefect at the prestigious Lead forte Gate College school lekki with high reputation."

@chukzeegeorge said:

"Excellence personified. Congratulations to her."

@ManUTDblood said:

"Congratulations to your sis."

@Fmdazodman1 said:

"Wow, wish I was this intelligent."

@GOODLUCKNERO said:

"Great.... Nigeria still have hope."

@Davonicera said:

"Wow ..she's very brilliant. I wish her the best."

