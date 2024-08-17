A Nigerian lady whose husband paid her university fees for five years has made a video to appreciate him

The lady hugged and knelt for the man as a show of respect in the presence of many on her school's campus

The graduate knelt for several seconds and cried joyfully as her husband signed on her white shirt

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to celebrate her husband for paying for her university education.

The lady said the man single-handedly paid her school fees for five years. She honoured him on her signing-out day.

Graduate celebrated with husband

The lady's family and friends were present as the graduate knelt to appreciate her husband's sacrifice towards her education.

The man also brought their kid to the lady's campus. She (@only1mjayluxury) wondered if there were still kind men like her husband.

Hesterniyi said:

"Mine left me for another girl, after all he did for me."

calistachi said:

"Mine sponsored my degree and my masters degree in the UK even starting my MSC nursing this September in the UK God bless all supportive husbands."

oduwoleoluwatoyin said:

"And here i am trying to avoid any marriage conversation cus i don't want my school fees to be paid by any man. Congratulations dear."

Abimbola said:

"When I was in school my then boyfriend now husband said "I'll be paying ur school fees henceforth! After I finished he registered me in the fashion home of my choice and paid in full, placed me."

Ade said:

"We want to see women supporting men's education too. Congratulations."

European exchange CT said:

"Na only wife I fit send to school, I no fit try am if an girlfriend wen I no de craze."

De Cristal said:

"Baba no carry her fo canada or UK na then u go know say Delilah get conscience."

Nussy kids and more in said:

"You see why I say there are still good men out there, Let good women meet good men by the grace of God."

