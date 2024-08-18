Global site navigation

People

58-Year-Old University Graduate Receives Emotional Graduation Gift from Son

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • A Nigerian woman who earned her first degree at 58 was celebrated by her son in a heartwarming TikTok video
  • In the clip, she can be seen wearing her sign-out shirt when her son surprises her with a thoughtful graduation gift
  • The University of Lafia graduate, who wasn’t expecting the gesture, was visibly moved as she quickly became the centre of attention

A 58-year-old Nigerian woman who recently completed her first degree was honoured by her son in a touching TikTok video.

The video captures her proudly wearing her sign-out shirt as her son surprises her with a special graduation gift.

Woman becomes graduate at 58
Woman graduates from university at 58. Photo source: @abujafoodtrayexpert
Source: TikTok

Woman graduates from university at 58

The unexpected gesture left the University of Lafia graduate emotional, quickly making her the focus of everyone's attention. The video was posted by @abujafoodtrayexpert.

Watch the video below:

Brief history of FULAFIA

The Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) is a relatively young institution in Nigeria, established by the Federal Government in 2010 as part of its efforts to expand access to higher education in the country.

Located in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, the university began academic activities in 2011 with a modest number of students and a few faculties.

Over the years, FULafia has grown significantly, expanding its academic programmes and infrastructure, and it is now known for offering a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the arts, sciences, social sciences, and more.

Lady bags her masters degree from Manchester University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has sparked online excitement after revealing that she completed her master’s degree at the age of 21.

In a TikTok video that quickly gained traction, she announced her accomplishment, mentioning that she graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University.

The video includes a glimpse of the university’s entrance from a distance, along with scenes of her joyfully preparing for her graduation by getting a fresh hairstyle.

