58-Year-Old University Graduate Receives Emotional Graduation Gift from Son
- A Nigerian woman who earned her first degree at 58 was celebrated by her son in a heartwarming TikTok video
- In the clip, she can be seen wearing her sign-out shirt when her son surprises her with a thoughtful graduation gift
- The University of Lafia graduate, who wasn’t expecting the gesture, was visibly moved as she quickly became the centre of attention
A 58-year-old Nigerian woman who recently completed her first degree was honoured by her son in a touching TikTok video.
The video captures her proudly wearing her sign-out shirt as her son surprises her with a special graduation gift.
Woman graduates from university at 58
The unexpected gesture left the University of Lafia graduate emotional, quickly making her the focus of everyone's attention. The video was posted by @abujafoodtrayexpert.
WAEC: Man speaks on how his mum's N4000 for JAMB helped him secure admission before results came out
Watch the video below:
Brief history of FULAFIA
The Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) is a relatively young institution in Nigeria, established by the Federal Government in 2010 as part of its efforts to expand access to higher education in the country.
Located in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, the university began academic activities in 2011 with a modest number of students and a few faculties.
Over the years, FULafia has grown significantly, expanding its academic programmes and infrastructure, and it is now known for offering a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the arts, sciences, social sciences, and more.
