A 58-year-old Nigerian woman who recently completed her first degree was honoured by her son in a touching TikTok video.

The video captures her proudly wearing her sign-out shirt as her son surprises her with a special graduation gift.

Woman graduates from university at 58. Photo source: @abujafoodtrayexpert

Source: TikTok

The unexpected gesture left the University of Lafia graduate emotional, quickly making her the focus of everyone's attention. The video was posted by @abujafoodtrayexpert.

Brief history of FULAFIA

The Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) is a relatively young institution in Nigeria, established by the Federal Government in 2010 as part of its efforts to expand access to higher education in the country.

Located in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, the university began academic activities in 2011 with a modest number of students and a few faculties.

Over the years, FULafia has grown significantly, expanding its academic programmes and infrastructure, and it is now known for offering a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the arts, sciences, social sciences, and more.

Source: Legit.ng