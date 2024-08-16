A lady has narrated her heartbreaking experience with a friend of three years whom she blocked on social media

According to the lady, her friend failed to send a condolence message to her after she lost her grandfather

Social media users who came across the sad story stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A lady has opened up about her reason for blocking a close friend of three years on social media.

Her friend's failure to offer condolences following the loss of her grandfather proved to be the final straw in their relationship.

Lady blocks her friend of three years Photo credit: @keahendricks/X.

Source: TikTok

Lady calls out friend who disappointed her

The sad lady identified as @keahendricks on X took to the platform to express her sorrow and frustration, recounting how her friend had neglected to reach out despite being aware of her grandfather's passing.

She claimed that her friend had seen all her stories about the loss but chose not to offer any support or sympathy.

The incident was not an unusual one, as @keahendricks revealed that her friend had previously shown a lack of consideration for her.

According to her, she had cancelled one of their plans at the last minute, despite having already purchased tickets, and later responded to a group chat message while ignoring her personal text.

In her words:

"Just blocked a close friend of 3 years bc I lost my grandpa on Tuesday and it’s Friday today and I haven’t received a single condolences or text. (she saw all my stories on his passing).

"This is the same person who told me she can’t go to hey neighbour w me the day before. Tickets bought and everything , only to be dropped last minute. I should’ve cut her off then tbh.

"For everyone asking if I sent her a personal text, I DID in fact send a text to the group chat and she mized and my other two friends replied, then she later on proceeded to reply to something in said group chat. So there’s no defending this."

Reactions as lady blocks friend on X

Netizens on the platform offered their opinions on the matter, with many expressing shock and disappointment at the friend's behaviour.

Some insisted that the friend's actions were a clear indication of a toxic relationship, while others suggested that @keahendricks was too quick to block her friend without allowing an explanation.

Leonise said:

"My sincerest condolences to you and your family for your loss."

Designer G stated:

"Yeah I got a friend like that, she will watch all I do regardless of all the achievements I’ve made or sad moments I’ve been through and not say a thing! I’ve muted the gurl and I think I need to block her too cus there’s no way you’re my friend it’s giving monitoring spirit!"

Winifred reacted:

"So sorry about your loss but what if she didn’t pay attention? What if she’s going through a lot?"

Khaleesi reacted:

"Right? Like I don’t need anyone this detached from community and concern attached to anything I have going on. People used to send whole gifts to your home, this new world sees the story and just keeps scrolling my goodness."

Wificatcore added:

"You are completely valid. Sorry about your grandpa. This happened to me recently and it made me look at a few people way differently. There’s really no excuse."

