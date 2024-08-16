The Empower Ekiti Initiative (EEI) has decried the murder of Professor Olorunfemi Olaofe, the former deputy vice chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU)

On July 9, the former university don was abducted along with his security guard at his residence in Ado-Ekiti and was later found dead

In a press release made available to Legit.ng, EEI called for urgent enhanced security measures in the state and gave some recommendations to the government

A group, the Empower Ekiti Initiative (EEI), has condemned the gruesome murder of former Ekiti State University Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Olorunfemi Olaofe.

In a press release sent to Legit.ng, the group expressed shock and sadness over the development, describing the 79-year-old's death as a great loss to the academic community and society.

While expressing its condolences to the former EKSU don's family, friends, colleagues and loved ones, EEI made some recommendations to the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and called for enhanced security measures.

EEI's press release read in part:

"In recent months, Ekiti State has been plagued by escalating insecurity and a disturbing loss of lives. The brutal nature of Prof. Olaofe’s kidnapping, and murder is a stark reminder of the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective approach to addressing these growing security challenges.

"We vehemently condemn this abhorrent act of violence and extend our heartfelt condolences to Prof. Olaofe’s family, friends, colleagues, and all those who were touched by his remarkable contributions. His legacy of scholarly excellence and commitment to societal advancement will forever be remembered and honored.

"In response to this tragic event, we make the following urgent recommendations to Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the State Government to address the escalating violence and enhance public safety:

"• Strengthening Law Enforcement: Allocate additional resources and support to law enforcement agencies to bolster their effectiveness and ensure a rapid and robust response to criminal activities, including kidnapping and murder.

"• Enhancing Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering: Invest in state-of-the-art surveillance technologies and intelligence systems to better monitor and prevent potential threats, ensuring timely intervention in cases of violence and abductions.

"• Promoting Community Policing and Engagement: Develop and implement community policing strategies that encourage collaboration between law enforcement and local communities, fostering trust and cooperation in the fight against crime.

"• Ensuring Accountability and Justice: Commit to a transparent and rigorous investigation into Prof. Olaofe’s kidnapping and murder, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice and that the rule of law is upheld.

"• Supporting Victims and Families: Provide comprehensive support services for the families affected by violent crimes, including counselling, legal assistance, and protection measures.

"• Implementing Preventive Measures: Launch public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on crime prevention and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, fostering a culture of vigilance and community responsibility.

"• Strengthening Inter-Agency Collaboration: Facilitate better coordination and information sharing among various security agencies to enhance overall effectiveness and efficiency in addressing security challenges, particularly those involving kidnappings and violent crimes.

"The safety and well-being of our citizens are of paramount importance, and Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the State Government must take immediate and decisive action to address the root causes of violence and ensure a secure environment for all.

"We call upon all stakeholders, including government officials, community leaders, and the public, to unite in this critical effort to restore peace and security in Ekiti State."

Bandits kill deputy registrar, others

In other news, Legit.ng reported that bandits had killed a university deputy registrar and others.

Among the victims was a secondary school principal, Mr Samuel Mbapuun, who was reportedly on his way to the new school where he was posted. As reported by Daily Trust, the deceased was transferred from a secondary school in Takum to another secondary school in the Wukari local government area of the state.

The university lecturer was returning to Wukari after spending the weekend with his family in Takum. Mbapuun was travelling alongside other passengers when the gunmen came out of the bush with guns and machetes to attack them, Leadership reported.

How former ABSU deputy VC was kidnapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how the former deputy vice chancellor of Abia State University was kidnapped by gunmen.

As reported by The Nation, the gunmen ambushed the professor and his wife after leaving a gas station in Umuekwu, Amachara, Umuahia South local government area. The criminals reportedly took his wife’s ATM card and forcibly took the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, fleeing the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, said the kidnap incident happened on a Friday at about 7:30 pm. Chinaka explained that the police got official information about the incident around 9:30 pm, The Punch reported.

