The leadership of the Students’ Union of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has rejected the proposed increase in tuition and accommodation fees which was announced by the university’s management.

In a statement signed by the President, Omoboriowo Isaac, and Secretary General, Babatimehin Kinfeosi, the union outlined reasons for the rejection citing that it is unfair and excessive.

The union states clearly that the university management proposed a 50 per cent increase in sundry charges, and a 100 per cent increase in accommodation fees which they believed was exploitative and rash.

The union added that it would remain resolute in opposing any form of unfair hike against the students.

The full statement read thus:

“We vehemently oppose this drastic and rash increment in fees. As a united union, we prioritise the interests of all students and are committed to protecting their well-being.

“We are exploring all measures to make sure our interests stand. We reiterate our stance against any form of exploitation or unfair treatment of Great Ife students, and we will continue to advocate for a total reversal of this decision.”

Obafemi Awolowo University joins the list of Nigerian universities who had decided to increase its tuition fees.

When the University of Ibadan took similar steps in July, it was met with nationwide outrage. Concerned citizens argue over the affordability of tertiary education in the country.

