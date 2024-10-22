The NBC has condemned the invasion of Urban Radio 94.5 FM in Enugu by the operatives of the EFCC

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has strongly condemned the invasion of Urban Radio 94.5 FM in Enugu by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives on October 14. The incident occurred during a live broadcast of "Prime Time," with the aim of arresting presenter Favour Ekoh.

NBC's Director of Public Affairs, Susan Obi, expressed dismay over the incident, reaffirming the commission's commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's broadcasting integrit. NBC views the incursion as a violation of professional broadcasting ethics, particularly since it happened during a live show.

According to Daily Nigerian, the commission criticized the EFCC's approach, stating it was improper and could have led to public disorder, disturbance, and mass panic. While acknowledging EFCC's role in combating financial crimes, NBC urged them to reconsider their methods.

NBC apologise to public over EFCC action

NBC issued an apology to the listening public, the people of Enugu State, and the broadcast industry for the incident. They urged the public to remain law-abiding as legal proceedings unfold and reminded media professionals to uphold ethical standards in their work.

The incident highlights concerns about the balance between law enforcement and media freedom. NBC's stance emphasizes the importance of respecting broadcasting ethics and avoiding actions that could undermine public trust in the media.

The statement reads in part:

“This action is regrettable, considering the impact of the broadcast media on the Society.”

