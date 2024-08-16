The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of a brilliant medicine aspirant has been released online

The student from Onod state had earlier got 328 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A man who shared the result said the boy is one of his students and begged people to consider recommending him for scholarship opportunities

A man, @Sky_Tu, has celebrated the stellar performance of one of his students in the WASSCE.

@Sky_Tu shared the boy's UTME and WASSCE results on X, describing his academic feat as commendable.

The boy had eight A1's in WASSCE. The image of a boy used is for illustration purpose. Attached is the real WASSCE result in question. Photo Credit: Momo Productions, X/@Sky_Tu

Source: Twitter

@Sky_Tu explained that the boy wants to study medicine and appealed to people to recommend him for scholarship opportunities.

The man said the boy is from Ondo state. In the results he shared, he covered the boy's name but left the scores.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The brilliant boy had A1 in eight subjects including general mathematics, physics and chemistry and only one B3 in English language. @Sky_Yu wrote:

"Here are the WAEC and JAMB results of one of my students who is applying to study medicine. These results are truly commendable. If you come across any scholarship opportunities, I would greatly appreciate it if you could consider recommending him. He is from Ondo State."

See his tweet below:

WAEC result of female medicine aspirant

In other news, Legit.ng reported the WAEC result of a girl who wants to be a surgeon and read for six hours daily had surfaced.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Opeyemi revealed it was her first sitting. A look at the result Opeyemi shared with Legit.ng showed she scored six A1's. Opeyemi had A1 in economics, general mathematics, biology, physics, animal husbandry and food and nutrition. Opeyemi wants to study medicine at the university and shared her plans for the country. She told Legit.ng:

"I want to study medicine. I have been wanting to become a surgeon since when I was in primary school and my family saw the seriousness in me. I want to help people a lot in this country, especially pregnant women because I know it is not easy to give birth..."

WAEc result of medicine aspirant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student who wants to study medicine had scored low in chemistry.

The student wrote his 2024 WASCE at DEPOWA Schools, and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) released his result on August 12. The result shows that the student registered for science subjects in the WAEC examination. The result was posted in a Facebook group by Austin Chiboy who took nine subjects in the examination.

Austin scored A1 in civic education, B3 in English language, B3 in mathematics, C5 in agricultural science, and C4 in biology. Austin also scored E8 in chemistry, C6 in physics, C6 in computer studies, and C5 in catering craft practice.

Source: Legit.ng