A Nigerian student checked his WAEC result after it was released on August 12 and he shared it for his friends to see

The student wrote the WAEC examination at DEPOWA Schools and he scored A1 in civic education and C6 in physic

The WAEC result shows that the student scored E8 in chemistry and he said the subject spoiled his result

A science student has checked his 2024 WAEC result and posted his scores on Facebook.

The student wrote his 2024 WASCE at DEPOWA Schools, and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) released his result on August 12.

Austin Chiboy wrote WAEC and scored A1 in civic education. Photo credit: Facebook/Austin Chiboy.

Source: Facebook

The result shows that the student registered for science subjects in the WAEC examination.

The result was posted in a Facebook group by Austin Chiboy who took nine subjects in the examination.

WAEC result for science student who applied to study medicine

Austin scored A1 in civic education, B3 in English language, B3 in mathematics, C5 in agricultural science, and C4 in biology.

Austin also scored E8 in chemistry, C6 in physics, C6 in computer studies, and C5 in catering craft practice.

Austin lamented that the E8 he scored in chemistry spoilt what would have been an excellent result.

He said:

"My WAEC result. Omo chemistry spoil show."

When asked about the course he wanted to study at the university, Austin said he wanted medicine.

Reactions as science student scores E8 in chemistry

Em Tee said:

Austin Chiboy go and register for WAEC GCE. It will end 30th of this month. Or register for NECO GCE second series. University won't give you admission without a C upward in chemistry... Register for GCE. Results will be out before December."

@Odico Obinna said:

"Your chemistry and physics no good at all."

Pearl Kamzy said:

"Chemistry why now."

Bïggï Ñöblë asked:

"Sorry bro, which course do you apply."

Blind lady emerges best WAEC candidate

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady, 28, was named the best physically challenged candidate in the 2022 WAEC.

Precious Mbajiorgu narrated how she lost her sight at the age of 11 while solving mathematics questions in the classroom.

She said her life has never been easy since the incident and that she has visited many hospitals in search of a solution.

Source: Legit.ng