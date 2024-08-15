A Nigerian girl obtained excellent grades in the 2024 WAEC and her mother was thrilled by her performance

The girl, Ofoma Favour Obianuju took the WAEC examination at Master Care International School, Asaba

The student recorded straight A's in all nine WAEC subjects, a result that has been hailed by her loved ones

A Nigerian student got excellent grades in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The brilliant student scored A1 all through, passing all the nine WAEC subjects in flying colours.

Ofoma Favour Obianuju is a student of Master Care International School, Asaba, Delta state where she took the examination.

She registered for economics, civic education, English language, general mathematics, biology, chemistry, computer studies and dying and bleaching.

Mum rejoices over daughter's WAEC result

Speaking to Legit.ng, Favour's mother, Mrs Ifeoma, said her daughter would like to study medicine in order to become a pediatric neurologist.

When asked how she felt when she saw her daughter's performance, Mrs Ifeoma said she was shocked.

She told Legit.ng:

⁠"I felt shocked, surprised and overjoyed."

Also, she said the secret to her daughter's excellent performance was adequate preparation.

She said the young student was supported by her teachers and a loving family.

Her words:

"She had excellent teachers who taught with great dedication and care, a loving family that supported her and encouraged her to take her studies seriously. But she mostly used the Prep 50 book to prepare for her exams by making sure she answer the questions under each topic taught for all the subjects."

Nigerian man shares his WAEC certificate online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK. His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had gone in his academic journey. Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

