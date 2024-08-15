After the 2024 WAEC results were released, many students took to social media to share their grades for people to see

While some of them passed very well with good grades, others had shortcomings in some of the WAEC subjects

However, there are some of the results that trended online due to how the students performed in the WAEC examination

Nigerian students who took the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have continued to share their results.

Some of them stand out because of the excellent grades they obtained in the test administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Princess Confidence and Akerejola Esommanosi did well in WAEC. Photo credit: TikTok/Little Star and GTIC.

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng lists three WAEC results which caught the attention of the public.

1. Akerejola Esomanosi who scored 8A1 in WAEC

One of the most outstanding students is Akerejola Esomanosi who was able to get eight distinctions in WAEC.

She took her WAEC at Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

Legit.ng spoke to Mr Afolabi Kolawole, admin officer of the school who said students are properly drilled before the examination and that it paid off.

He said:

"We are a school with a strong vision and mission to be an epitome of academic and moral excellence in the global sphere. We adequately prepare every child for future challenges in this changing world of ours, and ensure that the needs of every child is catered for."

2. Princess Confidence who scored 5Bs in WAEC

Another student who trended online was Princess Confidence who posted her WAEC result on TikTok.

Princess' result drew the attention of netizens because on the day she wrote her last WAEC paper, she signed out of secondary school like a university graduate.

When she posted the sign out video on TikTok, netizens told her to wait for the WAEC result to be out before celebrating.

Many people understandably went to her TikTok account to check her WASSCE result when it was released.

Princess did well, scoring B in five subjects and distinction in three subjects and a C6 in English language.

She was happy that in the end, her followers on TikTok did not get to laugh at her.

See Princess' video below:

3. Onwusika Somekenechukwu Ikechukwu who scored A1 parallel in WAEC

A student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, was praised online because he scored A1 in each of the nine subjects he took in the 2024 WAEC.

The boy, Onwusika Somekenechukwu Ikechukwu scored A1 in data processing, civic education, English language, further mathematics, general mathematics, chemistry, physics, technical drawing and computer studies.

His result was shared online by Alex Onyia, an education promoter who said Onwusika would be mentored for a possible scholarship.

After Alex shared the result, it caught the attention of his followers and congratulated Onwusika.

See the post below:

Nigerian man shares his WAEC certificate online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK. His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had gone in his academic journey. Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

The result also showed that Victor scored B2 in agricultural science and also B2 in biology. Many people praised him for being resilient and refusing to give up on his dreams.

Source: Legit.ng