The WAEC result of a Nigerian student is trending online because of the number of distinctions she got in the exam

The result was posted by the girl's school, Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State

The student, Akerejola Esomanosi scored straight A1 in 8 WAEC subjects while she got B2 in physics

A student who registered for nine subjects in WAEC passed all of them in flying colours.

The student is being celebrated by her school after her WAEC result was checked and it was seen that she performed excellently.

The girl scored 8 distinctions in WAEC. Photo credit: GTIC.

The 2024 WAEC result was posted on TikTok by the Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

School celebrates student with great WAEC result

The school said the student, Akerejola Esomanosi, was one of the most outstanding in the 2024 WAEC.

The WAEC result shows that Akerejola scored A1 in eight subjects, including civic education and English language.

She also scored A1 in further mathematics, mathematics, biology, chemistry, computer students, and animal husbandry while earning a B2 in physics.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Mr Afolabi Kolawole, admin officer of the school said the secret to the good result is adequet preparation.

He told Legit.ng:

"With a conducive environment for learning and ultramodern facilities put in place, we mould a total child and give a superb student experience. The watchword of the school is "armed with the truth" and we do not deviate from it. This is evident in the diligence of our staff and the commitment shown by our students. These factors and more are responsible for our consistently excellent performance in national exams and foreign ones."

