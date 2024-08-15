A mother checked the WAEC result of her son and she was glad to see that he passed all the subjects with good grades

The mother said her son loves playing football, but he still did well in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination

When his WAEC result was shown to him by his mother, the football lover was happy as he scored 9As and one credit

A mother has proudly shared the 2024 WAEC result of his son who did excellently well.

The mother said her son loves playing football but his WAEC result shows that he also paid attention to his studies.

The mother said her son did well in the 2024 WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Blessing David Agwu.

Source: Facebook

In a video she posted on Facebook, the mother said she secretly checked her son's WAEC result.

The mother, Blessing David Agwu, showed her son the result when he returned from football training.

Overjoyed mum shares son's WAEC result

He was overjoyed when the result was shown to him and he saw that he scored 8A's and 1B.

She said:

"Surprising my son with his WAEC result to see his reaction. A proud mother indeed. All thanks to God. My son doubles as a footballer and as a student. He wrote WAEC and the result is out and he is not aware of it. Today I got the result and he did very well. He got eight distinctions and one credit. The boy is not aware. He has gone for training as early as 6 am this morning."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy scores eight distinctions in WAEC

Evelyn Madu said:

"Congratulations Praise, more wins IJN Amen."

Austin Pac Okafor said:

"Wow, that's awesome. Congratulations Praise. More wins."

Linda Ayuba said:

"Congratulations My son, you are making us proud."

Rita Sunshine Tinkol said:

"Congratulations. More wins."

Aneke Vivian said:

"Just see as I dey smile when watching. Good news is sweet to hear. Congratulations! I'm happy for you, Praise."

Girl who read six hours daily passes her WAEC

The 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of a brilliant girl looking to study medicine has emerged.

She shared with Legit.ng exclusively that it was her first sitting and opened up about how she read six hours daily.

The surgeon hopeful reminisced on taking the risk of not registering for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination.

Source: Legit.ng