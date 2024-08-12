A female student has sought the advice of netizens on social media after checking her WASSCE result

The result showed that the student had A1 in Economics, D7 in English Language, C5 in Igbo and A1 in Mathematics

While sharing a photo of her result, the student asked netizens if she was eligible to study banking and finance

A Nigerian student, Chisom Francisca, turned to social media for guidance after checking her West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.

The student, who shared a photo of her result, inquired about her eligibility to study banking and finance despite receiving a D7 in English Language.

Female student displays her WASSCE result Photo credit: Chisom Francisca/ Facebook, Buena Vista Images/ Getty Images. Depicted girl has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Facebook

Student seeks help over WASSCE result

Chisom Francisca, who shared her concerns on Facebook, garnered attention from netizens who offered suggestions for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her WASSCE results showed impressive grades in subjects like Accounting, Economics, and Mathematics, but a D7 in English Language raised concerns about her eligibility for her desired course.

In her full result, Francisca had B3 in Commerce, A1 in Accounting, B2 in Marketing, A1 in Economics, B2 in Government, A1 in Civic Education, D7 in English Language, C5 in Igbo and A1 in Mathematics.

While sharing a photo of the result, Francisca asked:

"Can I study banking and finance with 219 in JAMB and the WAEC result below then change to accounting in second year?"

Reactions trail student's WASSCE result

Nigerians stormed the comments section with different suggestions for the worried student.

Michael Roland said:

"Your result would have been perfect but you failed English. It's over for you."

Itunuoluwa Adekoya said:

"I don't think so the English is very important but D7 is a no no."

Samoa said:

"There's probabilities cuz English spoilt your result."

Precious Oluwatosin said:

"Yr English is bad. Hope u write neco."

Hari Hassy said:

"Chaiiii. English ruin everything. Add neco to it."

Omolade Zaccheus said:

"Pls can I study Physiology later change to nursing. Pls pardon me for asking question under your post. Pls help a sister."

Sàm Røyal wrote:

"This is what really happened to me 2022. My results was good but english flopped it. I had to write another waec last year and thank God. The only option is if u write neco and your english bam. But if ure hoping to study in unilag just change institution."

Sammy Dickson added:

"No bcuz u failed one of the most important subject in waec and that ur English D7."

See the post below:

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in English language.

Source: Legit.ng