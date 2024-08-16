The WASSCE result of a Nigerian science student who passed all her subjects has impressed netizens on Facebook

The intelligent young girl smashed all the nine subjects she sat for with 8 A1's and a C4 in English language

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to congratulate the brilliant student

The academic feat of a Nigerian female student, Rabiu Amina Jibrella, has earned her accolades from netizens.

The student's exceptional performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was proudly shared by her school on Facebook.

Nigerian girl clears science subjects Photo credit: Epitome Model Islamic school/ Facebook.

Student gets 8 A's in WASSCE

Rabiu Amina Jibrella, a student of Epitome Model Islamic Schools, demonstrated academic excellence by achieving amazing grades in all nine subjects she sat for.

Her impressive results included A1 in Data Processing, Economics, and Civic Education, among others, with a sole C4 in English language.

Her full result showed Data processing A1, Economics A1, Civic Education A1, English language C4, Further maths A1, General maths A1, Chemistry A1, Physics A1, Computer studies A1.

The student's school took to Facebook to share her exam results, celebrating her achievement with a heartfelt message.

"2024 WAEC RESULT is out, and our jewels aced it yet again. We keep beating our own records year in and out. Alhamdulillah. Congratulations champ we are proud of you," the caption of the post read.

Reactions trail girl's WASSCE result

Amina's achievement went viral on Facebook and she garnered congratulatory messages from netizens.

Ibrahim Gambo said:

"Congratulations Champ. More Wins in sha Allah."

Yemi Aremo said:

"Beautiful. Congratulations to these great minds, their teachers and the school."

Isa Tairu said:

"Ma shaa Allah. Congratulations to Amina, congratulations to the entire EPITOME family!!!"

Abdullahi added:

"She can defend this result."

Lawal Idowu added:

"Alhamdulillahi, Barakallahu Fiihi."

See the post below:

