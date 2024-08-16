A Nigerian girl who took commercial subjects in the 2024 WAEC scored a very good mark in financial accounting

She was able to score A1 in financial accounting and also scored B2 in commerce and B3 in general mathematic

Her mother posted the WAEC result on X and declared that her daughter was on her way to the university

A student who took commercial subjects in WAEC did very well and made her mother proud.

The girl registered for financial accounting, commerce, general mathematics, English language, and government.

The brilliant girl scored A1 in financial accounting. Photo credit: Getty Images/Caia Image and X/@opsysassy. Girl's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The girl who took her exams at the Orion Private College, Ikorodu, Lagos also registered for economics, civic education, biology and data processing.

A post shared on X by @opsysassy shows that the student, Ukannah Oluwatunmise Sarah passed all the subjects.

Sarah made B2 in commerce, A1 in financial accounting, D7 in data processing, B3 in economics, and A1 in government.

Also, Sarah scored B3 in civic education, C4 in English language, B3 in general mathematics and B3 in biology.

Sarah's mother said:

"My daughter's WAEC result is out! Oh Lord I am grateful! Help me celebrate this!! My daughter is on her way to the university."

Reactions as Nigerian mother shares daughter's WAEC result

@JOEAYOR said:

"This is an excellent result, wow, amazing. Congrats ma'am."

@Oshi_Taiwo said:

"This is a very good result. I wish her the best."

@nellymike2013 said:

"Let her go for occupational health and safety management, I regret not going for this, now am stuck with nebosh IG2. Success to her."

@ZannyHeyJay said:

"Congratulations, more and more success ahead."

@joy_akams said:

"Congratulations to her, greater heights."

@JohnChrist77904 said:

"Congratulations! I wish you well and hope you follow your dreams."

@adeyetunde said:

"Proud mum moments. Congratulations sis. Greater heights for her ijn."

Students celebrate after writing WAEC

In a related story, students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination are happy that they have written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

