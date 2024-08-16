A brilliant student passed her West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) papers with flying colours as seen in her result

Umar Bilkisu Sanda registered for nine WAEC subjects and she scored A1 in six of them, including mathematics

Bilkisu who wrote her 2024 WAEC at Epitome Model Islamic School, Mararaba also scored A1 in data processing

A Nigerian girl, Umar Bilkisu Sanda, is trending online after obtaining impressive grades in the 2024 WAEC.

Bilkisu is a student of Epitome Model Islamic School, Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

Bilkisu also scored A1 in further mathematics. Photo credit: EMISC.

Source: Original

Bilkisu registered for nine WAEC subjects, and her school was thrilled with her results, which it shared on Facebook.

In the post, the school emphasised that Bilkisu was an academic jewel and that she had made them proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The post says:

"Congratulations jewel. You have made us proud."

Bilkisu's performance in WAEC

Bilkisu's WAEC result shows that she made A1 in both general mathematics and further mathematics.

Bilkisu also recorded A1 in data processing, A1 in civic education, A1 in economics and A1 in civic education.

She also got a B3 in the English language and a B3 in biology. Her result is attracting congratulatory messages.

When contacted, Naja'ah Adetoye, the executive director admin at Epitome Model Islamic School, described Bilkisu as naturally Brainy.

She told Legit.ng:

"Bilkisu is a natural brainiac. Easygoing and well-behaved."

When asked the secret to the top performance by students from the school, Adetoy said it was thorough preparation.

Her words:

"Our children stay in the hostels all through their final year stay in school. We do not allow day school for them. This is to make it easy for teachers to give them thorough training and lessons."

Nigerians commend Bilkisu's performance in WAEC

Amos Akinjinrin said:

"I am proud of you."

Habib Ustaz said:

"Congratulations my beautiful sister."

Muhammad Musa Ibrahim said:

"Wow! Masha Allah! Congratulations to you."

Ibrahim Gambo Zainab said:

"Congratulations! Bilkis. More wins In Sha Allah."

Port Harcourt school shares students' WAEC result

A secondary school in Port Harcourt released the 2024 WAEC results of its students to show their performance.

The school, Mirror International School, released the WAEC results of 10 students, showing that they did excellently well.

The 10 brilliant students scored A1, B2 and B3 in many subjects including mathematics and the English language.

Source: Legit.ng